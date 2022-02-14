Centiva Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 952,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367,991 shares during the quarter. Northern Star Investment Corp. II accounts for about 0.6% of Centiva Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 2.38% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II worth $9,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $1,494,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 649.2% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 261,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 226,624 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD boosted its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 75.9% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 361,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 156,049 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 282.9% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after buying an additional 495,029 shares during the period. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $597,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSTB opened at $9.74 on Monday. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

