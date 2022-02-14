Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 128,293 Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 128,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $27,041,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,539,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,996,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,001,000 after purchasing an additional 48,210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Antero Resources by 22.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 382,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,857,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,950,000 after purchasing an additional 598,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $3,258,569.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.31.

Shares of AR opened at $20.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.63. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.