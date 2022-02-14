Centiva Capital LP Purchases Shares of 128,293 Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 128,293 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $27,041,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,539,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,996,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,001,000 after purchasing an additional 48,210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Antero Resources by 22.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 382,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,857,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,950,000 after purchasing an additional 598,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $3,258,569.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AR opened at $20.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.63. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Antero Resources Company Profile
Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.
