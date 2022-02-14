Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.340-$-1.340 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.87 billion-$8.87 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Japan Railway from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

CJPRY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,945. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 0.26. Central Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $17.18.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Central Japan Railway had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. Analysts anticipate that Central Japan Railway will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.