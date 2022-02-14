Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.340-$-1.340 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.87 billion-$8.87 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Japan Railway from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.
CJPRY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,945. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 0.26. Central Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $12.42 and a 1 year high of $17.18.
Central Japan Railway Company Profile
Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Central Japan Railway (CJPRY)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.