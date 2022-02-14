Centrifuge Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001191 BTC on popular exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $90.51 million and approximately $398,398.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00043992 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.36 or 0.06850969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,561.33 or 1.00085943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00048552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00048695 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 178,696,692 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

