Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 4,564 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Stevard LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $92.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.48. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $191.13.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.