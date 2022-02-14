Certified Advisory Corp Acquires 5,407 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Certified Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $145.48 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.52 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.20.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

