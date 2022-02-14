Certified Advisory Corp Has $1.38 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,678,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 202,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $73.24 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.70.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.