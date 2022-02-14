Certified Advisory Corp Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.1% of Certified Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

VCSH opened at $79.52 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $79.37 and a 12-month high of $83.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

