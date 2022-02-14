Certified Advisory Corp Purchases 128 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,803,000 after buying an additional 757,907 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,863,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,799,000 after buying an additional 85,293 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,019,000 after buying an additional 510,435 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,846,000 after buying an additional 67,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,526,000 after purchasing an additional 363,977 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $268.72 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

