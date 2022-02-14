Certified Advisory Corp Sells 291 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.51 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.17.

