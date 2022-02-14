Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $741.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $608.88. 14,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,828. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $549.59 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $616.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $694.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 30.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.