Charter Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth $12,773,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 435.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 383,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,968,000 after buying an additional 311,683 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth $1,933,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.91. 25,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,124. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.52.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.00%.

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

