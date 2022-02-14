Charter Trust Co. Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Charter Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.2% of Charter Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $347.88. 2,071,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,826,273. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $378.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

