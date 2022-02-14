Chartist Inc. CA Has $32.62 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Chartist Inc. CA cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 15.5% of Chartist Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Chartist Inc. CA owned about 0.12% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $32,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $344.26. 249,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,479,514. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $305.68 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $355.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.92.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

