Chartist Inc. CA Sells 2,537 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Chartist Inc. CA lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 37.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Chartist Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,150,000 after buying an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% in the third quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $1,607,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,505,958. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

