Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) is CarVal Investors LP’s Largest Position

CarVal Investors LP trimmed its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 724,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101,109 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy comprises 44.6% of CarVal Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. CarVal Investors LP owned about 0.62% of Chesapeake Energy worth $44,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 397.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $69.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $73.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.29.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHK. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

