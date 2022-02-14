CIBC Boosts RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target to C$26.50

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RIOCF. boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.46.

Shares of RIOCF stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.0639 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 4.22%.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

