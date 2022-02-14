Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Short Interest Down 40.8% in January

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the January 15th total of 4,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Ciena stock opened at $63.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.16. Ciena has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Ciena’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $71,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $184,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,598 shares of company stock worth $2,520,068 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

