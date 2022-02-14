Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $2.12 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cim Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.7% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,444,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $346,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.62.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $3.00 on Monday, hitting $152.47. The company had a trading volume of 325,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,119,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.34 and a 200-day moving average of $164.14.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

