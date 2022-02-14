Cim Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 138.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DraftKings by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,805,000 after buying an additional 898,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,188,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,308,000 after buying an additional 637,208 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after buying an additional 2,990,065 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,104,000 after buying an additional 2,649,616 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,609,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,140,000 after buying an additional 1,043,711 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.02. 335,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,223,707. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.03.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. CBRE Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.09.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

