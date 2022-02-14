Cim Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,651 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cim Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

Shares of NFLX traded up $15.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $406.39. The stock had a trading volume of 276,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,555,817. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $576.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $180.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

