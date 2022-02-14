CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) Short Interest Update

CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a growth of 152.6% from the January 15th total of 43,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 107,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CION Invt in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.

NYSE CION traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.39. The company had a trading volume of 43,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,613. CION Invt has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78.

CION Invt (NYSE:CION) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.62 million for the quarter. CION Invt had a net margin of 93.55% and a return on equity of 8.25%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. CION Invt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

In related news, insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $43,328.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith S. Franz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,895 shares of company stock worth $200,929 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CION Invt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CION Invt during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Invt during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Invt in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Invt in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CION Invt

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

