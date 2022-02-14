Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 34.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,739 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.1% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.30. 462,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,562,824. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.15 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.37.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

