Citigroup Cuts Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target to $60.00

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AMPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amplitude presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.62.

In related news, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $340,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 28,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $1,487,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,557 shares of company stock valued at $10,019,341. 63.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $173,000.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.