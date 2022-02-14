Claar Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Claar Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Warner Music Group accounts for 2.9% of Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Claar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $9,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ WMG opened at $38.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

