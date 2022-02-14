Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,679,349 shares of company stock worth $465,569,373. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

Shares of BX stock opened at $123.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $149.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

