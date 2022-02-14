Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned 2.54% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth about $405,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth about $2,404,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth about $12,841,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $99.74 on Monday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $118.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.47.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.