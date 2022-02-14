Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $966,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,848,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,853,000 after buying an additional 242,570 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 786,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,175,000 after buying an additional 228,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 541,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,052,000 after buying an additional 200,043 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $279.49 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $303.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.94.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.