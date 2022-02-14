Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases 17,826 Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the period. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund makes up 1.1% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned 0.84% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 48,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASG opened at $6.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

