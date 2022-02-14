Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases 742 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 145.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 209.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $20.96 on Monday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

