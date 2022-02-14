Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 411 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $3,065.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,231.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,342.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,191.56.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,367 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

