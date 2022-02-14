Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 532 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 281,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,996,000 after acquiring an additional 31,941 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 73,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.92.

RTX stock opened at $95.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.41. The company has a market capitalization of $142.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $71.82 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

