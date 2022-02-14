Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.4% during the third quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 179,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.36. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

