Claro Advisors LLC Buys 627 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

Shares of YUM opened at $122.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.94 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.