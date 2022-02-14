Claybrook Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 278,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,000. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund makes up 2.0% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Claybrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.89% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MHN opened at $13.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.94. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $15.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

