Claybrook Capital LLC Buys Shares of 46,675 Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. Claybrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ares Commercial Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after buying an additional 170,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 157,120 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 269,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $131,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACRE. JMP Securities increased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $14.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $660.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

