Claybrook Capital LLC Invests $2.76 Million in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 291,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,000. BlackRock MuniVest Fund comprises about 1.4% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Claybrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.45% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 56.0% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 666,671 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,302,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,772,000 after buying an additional 225,665 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 62,767 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. 22.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MVF opened at $8.51 on Monday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

