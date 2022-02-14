Claybrook Capital LLC Invests $976,000 in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 88,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Claybrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ladder Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 16.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 305,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LADR. StockNews.com raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

LADR stock opened at $11.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 94.17, a current ratio of 94.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.78 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 615.43%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

