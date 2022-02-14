Claybrook Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 55,674 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after buying an additional 85,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 417.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 381,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 39,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK opened at $21.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Todd C. Builione bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSK. TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

