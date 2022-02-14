CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Given New $30.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of CleanSpark stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17. CleanSpark has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 5.09.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 44.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CleanSpark by 5,193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.

