Cliffwater LLC Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 957,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending accounts for about 1.8% of Cliffwater LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cliffwater LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4,354.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $257,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 656,530 shares of company stock worth $4,938,814. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $7.49 on Monday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $7.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

