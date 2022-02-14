Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cloudflare from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET opened at $104.92 on Friday. Cloudflare has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.31.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total transaction of $11,089,904.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.68, for a total value of $3,673,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 595,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,580,294 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.7% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 37.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.