Clough Capital Partners L P Purchases Shares of 89,700 iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 89,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,911,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,277,000 after buying an additional 21,704 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 75.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.
iRhythm Technologies Company Profile
iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.
