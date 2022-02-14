Clough Capital Partners L P Sells 45,120 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Clough Capital Partners L P lowered its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,515 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 45,120 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P owned approximately 0.17% of Universal Health Services worth $19,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after buying an additional 1,067,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Universal Health Services by 619.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after purchasing an additional 770,198 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in Universal Health Services by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $200,637,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,725,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,489,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $482,890,000 after purchasing an additional 300,401 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,910. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.33. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

UHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.