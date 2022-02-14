CNH Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 507,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,000. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Logistics Innovation Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,560,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $18,487,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $3,133,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logistics Innovation Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.72. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,905. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $9.83.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is based in Atlanta, GA.

