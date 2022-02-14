CNO Financial Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNO Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $25.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.37. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.27.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 295.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

