Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Acquires 176 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,391 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Asset Management grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 25,998 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.3% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.0% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 512.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,194 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 29,452 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $238.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.57. The company has a market cap of $152.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.