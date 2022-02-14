Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 24,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 178,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 205.2% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $186.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.18. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $128.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.29.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

