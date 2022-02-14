Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 1,747 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,804,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000.

Shares of IYW opened at $100.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.04 and a 200-day moving average of $108.15. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $82.18 and a one year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

