Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.13.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,033,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252,344 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $847,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,989,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $518,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446,306 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 283.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $391,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,004,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,622. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.46. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 23.70%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

